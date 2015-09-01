© baloncici dreamstime.com

Omnicomm opens its first office in India

Omnicomm is opening a new office in India. The new office – which is located in Chennai, Southern India – will be carrying out sales operations and provide technical support to customers in the country.

On the one hand, opening of the office in India corresponds with the trend that Indian market of transport telematics is one of the fastest developing ones in the world. Researchers point that it is expected to reach 1.3 million units by 2021 (according to Frost&Sullivan). On the other hand, it is due to the fact that India has been one of the key regions for the company’s business development for several recent years.



“It is the right moment to open the office in India now. As we have come to the certain point of being a rather well-known player in the region, with numerous projects, it is a lot easier to deal with partners locally. So, by having an office in one of the core regions for business development, we aim to facilitate many processes and be closer to the local partners and their needs. This step for sure broadens opportunities for various projects in India,” said Saravana Shekar Subramani, Country Head for India at Omnicomm.