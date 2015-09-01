© dana rothstein dreamstime.com

Plessey wins grant for LED production expansion

The UK Regional Growth Fund (RGF) has officially granted £6.7 million towards the expansion of the Plessey LED manufacturing facility in Plymouth, England.

Plessey will increase its manufacturing capacity from over 100 million square millimetres of Gallium Nitride material per year to more than 3 billion square millimetres. The facility modifications will take place during 2015, with additional manufacturing tools and supporting equipment coming on stream from 2015 through to 2017.



Chris Bailey, Plessey's Finance Director, said, "We are very proud of our local heritage and the RGF funding will contribute to our expansion plans for the Plymouth facility. The expansion will bring additional well paid technical jobs to the site, and strengthen our long term future by providing the base for new lighting technologies and products to be manufactured in the UK. The project also aligns very well with national strategies, such as the Growth Review and it aims to increase and support manufacturing in the UK to make the UK Europe's leading exporter of high value goods and services."