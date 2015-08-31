© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Rutronik and AVX expands cooperation to cover Asia

In addition to serving as a distributor for Europe, Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH is now also a sales partner for AVX in the Asia-Pacific region.

The franchise agreement applies to all countries with the exception of Japan, and covers the entire portfolio of AVX products.



“Thanks to the expansion of this franchise, we are now also able to serve our global customers in the Far East with AVX components. This will help us to drive business forward and acquire new customers for these products,” explained Gerhard Weinhardt, General Manager Rutronik Asia.



Shipments in Asia are made directly through the Rutronik logistics hub in Hong Kong, while in Europe, they are handled by the central warehouse in Eisingen. “Rutronik is among our oldest and most important partners, and we are pleased to be able to further develop our successful partnership of many years and benefit through shared growth,” said Alexander Schenkel, General Manager Sales EMEA at AVX.