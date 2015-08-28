© ifixit Teardowns | August 28, 2015
You won't believe what we had to do to tear down a OnePlus 2
Last year we tore down the OnePlus One—an initial offering from a scrappy Shenzhen startup. Their first attempt didn't fare too well on the teardown table, scoring a middling 5/10 on our repairability scale.
Given that assessment, we were impressed when OnePlus called us and offered up their second device, the OnePlus 2. With futuristic features like a USB-C port, 4 GB of RAM, and Optical Image Stabilization, clearly OnePlus has made some changes. But were they for the better?
While the OnePlus 2’s battery isn’t immediately replaceable, the minimal adhesive and handy Phillips screws didn’t put up much of a fight. Along with modularity and simple cabling, the design is a definite improvement from the first generation, earning itself a 7/10 on the repairability scale.
Kudos to OnePlus! They showed that improved specs and improved repairability aren’t mutually exclusive. We hope more future phones follow this fashion.
The OnePlus 2 is one of the first mass-market smartphones with a USB-C port, offering faster wired data transfers with the added benefit of a reversible connector.
An easily-opened case means increased repairability. Modular components that can be replaced independently of one another means even more repairability. Cool beans.
The “not removable” battery is no match for our teardown engineer! Although this battery is tucked behind the midframe, it's actually much easier to extract than the previous One’s.
Unfortunately, the LCD and digitizer glass are fused together and must be replaced as a single part. Also, a bit of heat is required to remove it from the midframe.
More can be found at © iFixit
While the OnePlus 2’s battery isn’t immediately replaceable, the minimal adhesive and handy Phillips screws didn’t put up much of a fight. Along with modularity and simple cabling, the design is a definite improvement from the first generation, earning itself a 7/10 on the repairability scale.
Kudos to OnePlus! They showed that improved specs and improved repairability aren’t mutually exclusive. We hope more future phones follow this fashion.
OnePlus 2 Teardown highlights:
The OnePlus 2 is one of the first mass-market smartphones with a USB-C port, offering faster wired data transfers with the added benefit of a reversible connector.
An easily-opened case means increased repairability. Modular components that can be replaced independently of one another means even more repairability. Cool beans.
The “not removable” battery is no match for our teardown engineer! Although this battery is tucked behind the midframe, it's actually much easier to extract than the previous One’s.
Unfortunately, the LCD and digitizer glass are fused together and must be replaced as a single part. Also, a bit of heat is required to remove it from the midframe.
OnePlus 2's hardware:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 810
- Samsung K3RG2G2 4 GB LPDDR4 dual-channel RAM
- Qualcomm PM899
- Qualcomm WCD9330 audio codec
- Qualcomm PM8994
- RF Micro Devices RF7389EU multi-band power amplifier
- Skyworks 77814-11 power amplifier module for LTE
- Qualcomm WTR3905 RF transceiver for dual SIM support
- Qualcomm QFE1100 envelope tracking IC
- Qualcomm QCA6174 802.11ac Wi-Fi 2x2 MIMO combo SoC
- Samsung KLMCG8GEND-B031 eMMC NAND flash memory
- NXP TFA9890 audio amplifier
More can be found at © iFixit
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments