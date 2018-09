You won't believe what we had to do to tear down a OnePlus 2

© ifixit

Last year we tore down the OnePlus One—an initial offering from a scrappy Shenzhen startup. Their first attempt didn't fare too well on the teardown table, scoring a middling 5/10 on our repairability scale.

OnePlus 2 Teardown highlights:

OnePlus 2's hardware:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 810

Samsung K3RG2G2 4 GB LPDDR4 dual-channel RAM

Qualcomm PM899

Qualcomm WCD9330 audio codec

Qualcomm PM8994

RF Micro Devices RF7389EU multi-band power amplifier

Skyworks 77814-11 power amplifier module for LTE

Qualcomm WTR3905 RF transceiver for dual SIM support

Qualcomm QFE1100 envelope tracking IC

Qualcomm QCA6174 802.11ac Wi-Fi 2x2 MIMO combo SoC

Samsung KLMCG8GEND-B031 eMMC NAND flash memory

NXP TFA9890 audio amplifier