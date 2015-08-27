© oliver sved dreamstime.com

Data Respons: Contracts in Germany of NOK 20 million

Data Respons has signed contracts with German customers within the Automation and IoT market.

The contracts comprise advanced computer solutions and IoT devices embedded in the customers' industrial products.



- Germany is the largest market in Europe for Data Respons' service and product portfolio. Major trends with increased automation, more connectivity and IoT reinforce this image. It takes time to establish a business in large markets, but now we are rapidly gaining momentum. Our business model with local expertise and a well-established partner network in Asia provides competitive power also in Germany. We expect high growth in Germany going forward, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.