© leifstiller dreamstime.com

Medovex signs agreement with MEDS Medikal

Medovex Corp., a developer of medical technology products, has entered into an international distribution agreement with Turkey based MEDS Medikal Ltd. for the distribution of its DenerveX System throughout Turkey.

Dennis Moon, Medovex Executive Vice President, stated, "MEDS Medikal Ltd. serves a perfect call point fit for our mission to provide a successful distribution, sales and marketing foundation for our entry of the DenerveX System in this important market of Turkey. This country is an important part of our continued strategy for the selection of the best distribution partners available in each market in advance of our launch in the European market."



"The signing of this agreement comes on the heels of additional recent country distribution agreements with Aureus Medical in Germany, an agreement with Edge Medical in the UK, and establishing our European distribution center with TCB in Berlin which will serve our distribution network in Europe, further expanding our sales and distribution capacity."