© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Newport facility returns to near full operations

Zodiac Aerospace Advanced Composite and Engineered Materials facility in Newport, WA, USA, the facility has returned to near full operations

Adhesives, pre-preg resin manufacture, panel cutting, carbon fiber weaving, and panel pressing activities are fully back on-line. Production of finished composite pre-preg is being accomplished in collaboration with external industry sources.



All these actions have resulted in resuming a production capacity similar to the one before the July 14th accident, which had resulted in an interruption to normal production operations.



The investigation to determine the cause of the explosion to establish the circumstances and determine root cause is on-going. Zodiac Aerospace has set up an internal inquiry as well as is fully cooperating with the appropriate regulatory authorities.