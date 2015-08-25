© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com

Litemax to acquire Wynmax

Litemax Eletronics have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Wynmax, for a value of NT$320 million.

“It is Litemax’s strategy to continually integrate additional technologies,” said Dr. IJ Lee, Chairman of Litemax. “The combination of Litemax and Wynmax is intended to strengthen the integration by utilizing best-in-class solutions for embedded systems and platforms to broaden existing customer relationships and extend access to new partners and distribution channels.”



Litemax and Wynmax have entered an agreement to finalize the merger during the shareholder meeting scheduled to take place on October 13, 2015. The acquisition is expected to be completed as of December 31, 2015.

