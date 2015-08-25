© mablelo dreamstime.com

RoodMicrotec enters new projects

RoodMicrotec N.V. has concluded a major collaboration agreement with one of Europe's fabless companies.

This design house develops many microchips every year. Due to its growth, the design house felt a need to select a supplier who could support it in manufacturing high-grade microchips (high-reliability chips) and in its growth process.



RoodMicrotec will provide both individual services and backend manufacturing services.With this agreement RoodMicrotec has gained an order, and is preparing for a second new order for this customer.



'With an average growth rate of 15 to 25% per year, fabless companies (design houses) are steadily gaining in importance

in the semiconductor industry. RoodMicrotec is highly pleased with this expansion of its customer base with a leading European design house. RoodMicrotec is convinced that its excellent infrastructure will attract further fabless companies, and that this will contribute to our growth in this market segment', said Philip Nijenhuis, RoodMicrotec CEO.