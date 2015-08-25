© stanisa martinovic dreamstime.com

Andy Cross joins LPRS

LPRS, manufacturer of short-range wireless devices, has announced the appointment of Andy Cross as their new Business Manager.

Andy joins LPRS having come from a background in banking and 14 years of working in the housing industry. He brings with him experience in a range of areas including team leadership and procurement.



Andy comments, “I am looking forward to establishing myself in this new role and will ensure that we continue to provide the same great customer service that our friends and customers expect when dealing with LPRS. I already feel like part of the furniture after only three weeks and the team here, or should I say family, have made me feel extremely welcome.”



LPRS designs and manufactures the highly successful eRIC and easyRadio Advanced (eRA) wireless modules in the UK. LPRS product range now includes; Raspberry Pi and Arduino Shield wireless platforms, antennas, wireless key fobs, sensor products, Circuit Design wireless products and the IQRF range of wireless mesh networking components for telemetry, industrial control and building automation.