ams to build new wafer factory in New York State - 700 jobs

In partnership with New York State, SUNY Poly CNSE, Fort Schuyler Management (FSMC) and Mohawk Valley Edge, ams will construct, staff and operate a state-of-the-art 200/300 mm wafer fabrication facility.

Construction of the ams fab is scheduled to begin in spring 2016 at the 450-acre Marcy Nanocenter site. Capital purchases, operating expenses and other investments in the facility over the first 20 years are estimated at more than $2 billion. ams will create and retain more than 700 full time jobs and anticipates the creation of at least 500 additional support jobs from contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, and partners necessary to establish the full ecosystem necessary to enable advanced manufacturing operations.



ams Chief Operating Officer Dr. Thomas Stockmeier said, “Building a new wafer fab will help us achieve our growth plans and meet the increasing demand for our advanced manufacturing nodes. Our decision to locate the facility in New York was motivated by the highly-skilled workforce, the proximity to esteemed education and research institutions, and the favorable business environment provided by Governor Cuomo and all the public and private partners we are working with on this important project.”



Additionally, ams will collaborate with FSMC and SUNY Poly on a joint development program to support complimentary research, commercialization and workforce training opportunities at SUNY Poly facilities throughout New York State, expanding and enhancing the ever-growing high tech cluster that is centered in Albany at SUNY Poly CNSE.