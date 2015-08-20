© solarseven dreamstime.com

Xilinx in Virtual reality headset

Xilinx, Inc. has announced that the Open-Source Virtual Reality Consortium has selected Xilinx All Programmable devices to enable the industry's first, fully upgradable virtual reality headset, the Open-Source Virtual Reality (OSVR) Hacker Development Kit.

Co-founded by Razer, working with gaming hardware, software and systems, the OSVR sets an open standard for virtual reality input devices, games and output to create a virtual reality experiences. Xilinx, a member of the OSVR ecosystem, provides critical technologies that accelerate the virtual reality platform deployment with shorter production times and variety of interface standards including HDMI, Display Port and USB.



"Xilinx FPGAs and All Programmable SoCs provide customization options to make the Hacker Development Kit versatile and easy to reprogram. This allows developers to make tweaks for added functionality like multiple sensors and algorithms for computer vision processing," said Lau Lee Yang, senior director for OSVR business development at Razer. "In the near future the Hacker Development Kit will also be able to offload software processing tasks such as optical distortion correction using its hardware and potentially perform image enhancement functions."



"We are proud to provide the industry's first modular Virtual Reality headset, the OSVR Hacker Development Kit with Razer," said Steven Fong, director of the consumer market segment at Xilinx. "Xilinx's industry-leading, All Programmable product portfolio is perfect for applications like the OSVR platform that need a low density programmable solution with a broad feature set for varying levels of integration, performance and power at a low cost."