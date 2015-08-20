© goepel

Microchip and Intel Collaborate

Microchip Technology Inc, a provider of microcontroller, mixed-signal, analog and Flash-IP solutions, has announced a collaboration with Intel to implement Intel Enhanced Privacy ID technology into its products.

Intel EPID is a device authentication that provides both security and privacy for the on-ramp to the Internet of Things (IoT).



“Microchip has long recognized the importance of security in IoT applications,” said Ian Harris, vice president of Microchip’s Computing Products Group. “Collaborating with Intel to integrate its proven Intel EPID technology demonstrates Microchip’s steadfast commitment to providing the very best IoT solutions, by working to enable designers with the safe and secure interoperation of their ‘things’ with Intel’s devices, gateways and servers.”



“By utilizing Intel EPID technology, Microchip’s customers can maintain end-to-end security and privacy in their IoT products and services, which helps them to protect data from device to cloud, minimizes unauthorized access of endpoints and gateways, and will promote a common security framework for IoT platforms,” said Lorie Wigle, general manager of Internet of Things Security at Intel.