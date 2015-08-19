© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

German Component Distribution Continues to Grow

According to FBDi association the German component distribution market has grown by 2.4% in Q2/2015.

The German component distribution market closes the second quarter of 2015 with slight growth. The turnover of the FBDi member companies in Germany increased by 2.4% to 772 million. Euro; orders showed an increase of nearly 9% to 788 million Euro.



Concerning the technologies there is no changes. Semiconductors increased again by 3.7% to 540 million Euro, which corresponds to a 70% share of the total market. Passive components grew slightly to 108 million Euro,representing a share of 14%. The electromechanical sector shows a similar picture, having declined by 3.1% to nearly 75 million Euro, which is a share of 10%. Displays show an increase of 12% to about 23 million Euro, representing nearly 3% of the market. And power supplies (batteries, accumulators, converters) rose by 15% to 18.5 million Euro (2.5% share of the total market).



“After a mixed first quarter all segments are back on a growth and show a rising booking situation, the book-to-bill ratio is also positive with 1.02”, says Goerg Steinberger, Chairman of the Board of the FBDi association.