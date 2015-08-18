© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

GaN Systems new Product Line Management

GaN Systems Inc., a developer of gallium nitride power switching semiconductors, has appointed Peter Di Maso as Director, Product Line Management.

The newly-created position is part of the company’s strategic growth and headcount increase at all levels as the company ramps up production of Island Technology gallium nitride devices.



Di Maso will be responsible for creating and executing a sustainable product and market strategy to achieve GaN Systems’ business growth objectives.



“Peter joins us with more than twenty years’ experience in the power electronics industry and we are delighted to welcome him to the company.” comments Girvan Patterson, President GaN Systems. “Peter’s background includes strategic product marketing at Texas Instruments, expertise in automotive ICs gained at Allegro Microsystems and an early career as a power supply design engineer at Bell-Northern Research. This is an extremely relevant portfolio of experience and skills, and places him in a perfect position to lead teams dovetailing our innovative GaN technology with creative customer solutions.”