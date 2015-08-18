© maria simonova dreamstime.com

Autoliv Completes Acquisition of MACOM Automotive Business

Autoliv, Inc. has announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of the automotive business of M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

The purchase price for MACOM’s “Automotive Solutions” business is approximately $100 million in cash, plus up to an additional $30 million in cash based on achievement of revenue-based earn-out targets through 2019. In addition, MACOM has agreed to perform consulting services for Autoliv over a 2-year period for up to $15 million in fees.



Autoliv expects to have this acquisition fully integrated in Autoliv facilities in Lowell, MA before the end of 2015.



MACOM is a supplier of analog RF, microwave, millimeterwave and photonic semiconductor product.