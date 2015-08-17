© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com

MarTek settles with Form Factor

MarTek, Inc. a provider of automatic wafer probers, today announced it has reached an agreement to settle litigation between MarTek and Form Factor, Inc.

MarTek, Inc. and Form Factor, Inc. has reached an agreement to settle litigation between the companies pending in the U.S. District Court, regarding the use of certain intellectual property Form Factor acquired in 2009 out of the Electroglas, Inc. bankruptcy proceedings.



This settlement includes MarTek and FormFactor entering into an agreement for MarTek to acquire most of the Electroglas Intellectual Property and all existing third-party license agreements. This acquisition will allow MarTek to become the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of all Electroglas automatic wafer prober products and control the world sales distribution through representatives and third-party licensees.