© luchschen dreamstime.com

Audi Selects Microchip’s MOST150 Technology for New Audi Q7 SUV’s

Microchip Technology Inc., a provider of microcontroller, mixed-signal, analog and Flash-IP solutions, has announced that AUDI AG is networking the Audi virtual cockpit system in its new Q7 SUV Models using MOST® technology, following a similar deployment in its TT Coupe Models.

Specifically, Audi is utilizing Microchip’s OS81110 and OS81118 MOST150 Intelligent Network Interface Controllers (INICs), which provide 150 Mbps performance and support all MOST network data types. The OS81118 also includes a High Speed USB 2.0 interface (PHY/HSIC), to connect with the virtual cockpit’s System-on-Chip processor.



To date, more than 170 million MOST interface controllers have been installed in 184 car models since 2001.



“We are very grateful that Audi has once again adopted MOST150 Technology, this time in its new Q7 SUV model,” said Dan Termer, Microchip’s Automotive vice president.