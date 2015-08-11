© verticalarray dreamstime.com

Excelsys Sign Distribution Agreement with Divisoft

Excelsys Technologies, woring with power supply design, announces the addition of Divisoft AB to its distribution network.

Divisoft will distribute solutions from Excelsys Technologies to OEM customers in the Industrial, Medical and Government Sectors throughout Scandinavia & Northern Europe.



“We are delighted to have significantly strengthened our distribution network with the signing of this agreement with Divisoft. Our partnership will enable us to offer the highest possible levels of service to our customers in Scandinavia and Northern Europe through Divisoft. As a Team they have fantastic experience with high-end Power Supply design-in activity at leading OEM’s, and this will allow us to rapidly increase penetration in these territories” said Conor Duffy, European Sales Manager at Excelsys.



Divisoft will particularly focus on our Xgen, UltiMod and Xsolo platform. Typical applications include; Clinical Diagnostic Equipment, Medical Lasers, Dialysis Equipment, Radiological Imaging, Clinical Chemistry, Test & Measurement, Industrial Machines, Automation Equipment, Printing, Telecommunications, Audio Equipment, Radar Systems, Simulators, Hangar Diagnostics, Data Processing and Communications.