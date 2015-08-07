© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Advantech added to Digi-Key’s supplier catalog

Components distributor Digi-Key has now added Advantech to their global distribution catalog.

Advantech Corporation develops and manufactures industrial computing and automation solutions. The company offers industrial input/output devices, software solutions, computing platforms, single board computers and peripherals. In addition, Advantech offers Ethernet switches and various LCD fanless industrial panel PCs.



“Adding Advantech brings off the shelf single board computers that are ideal for industrial and transportation application to our product portfolio,” said David Stein, Vice President of Global Semiconductors. “Even if our customers don’t have the time or ability to build themselves, Advantech networking devices are perfect for today’s smart buildings and for businesses that require connectivity throughout their facilities.”