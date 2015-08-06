© elatec rfid_

Elatec RFID Systems moves into larger facility

Elatec RFID Systems, a company specialising on the development of RFID reader systems and components, has acquired new offices and production facilities.

The headquarters of Elatec’s RFID department has moved into a building which doubled the office and production space. The continued growth of RFID technology as well as increases in personnel made this step a requirement for further expansion.



With its new facility, the company will also be able to better support the opening of new offices around the world. The previous facility has become too cramped and the RFID specialsed company is already planning to add positions in the areas of technical development, sales and product management.



Elatec develops RFID components for OEMs and system integrators, which integrate them in their own systems and solutions in the areas of managed print solutions, access control, e-payment systems, loyalty programs, elevator control, NFC applications, fitness equipment and security.



"Security is a fast growing market and RFID is the main technology for personnel authentication through multi-functional employee IDs for example. Both nationally and internationally we are very successful at manufacturing multi-frequency/multi-standard RFID devices and we are excited to evolve in order to serve the market demand even better", says Stefan Haertel, COO of Elatec RFID Systems.