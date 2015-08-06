© akeeris dreamstime.com

Nimboxx signs distribution agreement with Ingram Micro

Through the agreement, Nimboxx becomes the first HCI solution provider in Ingram Micro’s Advanced Solutions Emerging Vendor Initiative (EVI) Program.

“As the market for hyperconverged infrastructure solutions continues to mature, organizations around the world are looking to adopt this approach and reduce datacenter costs and complexity,” said David Cauthron, CEO of Nimboxx. “Ingram Micro has an impressive track record and will be a great alliance partner to help expand our reach and bring the benefits of HCI to an even broader audience. We are confident this relationship will yield strong results for our customers.”



Under the terms of the agreement, Ingram Micro’s Advanced Solutions team will market, sell and support Nimboxx’s entire portfolio of HCI and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solutions.



“Ingram Micro channel partners want innovative technology solutions and are showing strong interest in HCI,” said Scott Zahl, vice president, Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro. “By converging servers, storage, networking and management into a single unit, Nimboxx is offering channel partners a scalable, low-cost alternative to traditional siloed datacenter solutions. We are pleased to welcome Nimboxx to our growing portfolio of advanced solutions.”