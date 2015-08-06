© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Executive changes at STATS ChipPAC

STATS ChipPAC has appointed Dr Han Byung Joon (Dr BJ Han) as Co-President and Chief Executive Officer for the Company, together with Mr Tan Lay Koon.

Mr Tan Lay Koon and Dr BJ Han will both report to the Board and be jointly responsible for the management, strategy and performance of the Company.



At the same time, STATS ChipPAC has appointed Kwek Kiong Woo (KK Woo) as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the Company.



KK Woo will report directly to the Co-Presidents and Co-Chief Executive Officers, and will have overall responsibility for all accounting, financial management, internal controls and investor relations matters of the Company.



"I am pleased that Dr BJ Han will be serving as Co-President and Chief Executive Officer with Mr Tan Lay Koon. Dr BJ Han is an experienced and effective leader who has served as our Chief Technology Officer and Head of Global Sales and Advanced Technology Marketing. I look forward to his continued contribution and leadership with Mr Tan Lay Koon," said Mr Wang XinChao, Chairman of the Board, STATS ChipPAC.



Dr BJ Han has been the Company's Chief Technology Officer since 1999. He is also responsible for Advanced Technology Marketing and is the Head of Global Sales for the Company.



"I am pleased that KK Woo has joined us. KK Woo is a seasoned executive with significant financial and operational experience. I look forward to his contributions and to becoming an integral part of the Company," said Tan Lay Koon, Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, STATS ChipPAC.



KK Woo comes from Advanpack Solutions, a subsidiary of Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology, where he was the Chief Financial Officer.