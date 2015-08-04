© jirsak dreamstime.com

Arrow and Resurgent to provide discontinued components

Arrow Electronics is working with Resurgent Semiconductor to provide customers with access to certified semiconductor components previously discontinued by their original manufacturers.

“Working together, Arrow and Resurgent will provide manufacturers with uninterrupted, long-term access to the certified parts they need,” said David West, vice president of semiconductor marketing for Arrow. “This collaboration will further enhance Arrow's demonstrated expertise in solving long-term availability challenges for customers through a spectrum of end-of-life product services.”



Consumer demand for faster, smaller and cheaper technology has created challenges for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with long product lifecycles, like those in the defense, aerospace and industrial markets. Component suppliers eventually discontinue products to make way for their faster, smaller and cheaper replacements. That has traditionally forced OEMs into challenging tradeoffs between redesign and large “last-time-buy” investments in discontinued parts.



“This collaboration with Arrow will help provide OEMs with greater certainty around their long-term design decisions,” said Duker Dapper, president of Resurgent Semiconductor. “We look forward to working with Arrow to bring cost-saving replacement parts to manufacturers around the world.”



Resurgent acquires manufacturing rights to original component manufacturers’ (OCM) products that would otherwise be phased out. The company maintains the same supply chain as the OCM for consistency and ensures that all parts are fabricated based on the OCM’s specifications.



As a franchised distributor, Arrow is authorized to market and sell the OCM products Resurgent produces through fabless manufacturing. All parts purchased from Arrow are shipped with full certificates of compliance, removing any counterfeit risk.



Resurgent will initially make two Freescale Proximity Capacitive Touch Sensor Controllers (MPR031EPR2 and MPR121QR2) available exclusively through Arrow’s Supply Assurance group.