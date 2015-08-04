© jirsak dreamstime.com Components | August 04, 2015
Arrow and Resurgent to provide discontinued components
Arrow Electronics is working with Resurgent Semiconductor to provide customers with access to certified semiconductor components previously discontinued by their original manufacturers.
“Working together, Arrow and Resurgent will provide manufacturers with uninterrupted, long-term access to the certified parts they need,” said David West, vice president of semiconductor marketing for Arrow. “This collaboration will further enhance Arrow's demonstrated expertise in solving long-term availability challenges for customers through a spectrum of end-of-life product services.”
Consumer demand for faster, smaller and cheaper technology has created challenges for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with long product lifecycles, like those in the defense, aerospace and industrial markets. Component suppliers eventually discontinue products to make way for their faster, smaller and cheaper replacements. That has traditionally forced OEMs into challenging tradeoffs between redesign and large “last-time-buy” investments in discontinued parts.
“This collaboration with Arrow will help provide OEMs with greater certainty around their long-term design decisions,” said Duker Dapper, president of Resurgent Semiconductor. “We look forward to working with Arrow to bring cost-saving replacement parts to manufacturers around the world.”
Resurgent acquires manufacturing rights to original component manufacturers’ (OCM) products that would otherwise be phased out. The company maintains the same supply chain as the OCM for consistency and ensures that all parts are fabricated based on the OCM’s specifications.
As a franchised distributor, Arrow is authorized to market and sell the OCM products Resurgent produces through fabless manufacturing. All parts purchased from Arrow are shipped with full certificates of compliance, removing any counterfeit risk.
Resurgent will initially make two Freescale Proximity Capacitive Touch Sensor Controllers (MPR031EPR2 and MPR121QR2) available exclusively through Arrow’s Supply Assurance group.
Consumer demand for faster, smaller and cheaper technology has created challenges for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with long product lifecycles, like those in the defense, aerospace and industrial markets. Component suppliers eventually discontinue products to make way for their faster, smaller and cheaper replacements. That has traditionally forced OEMs into challenging tradeoffs between redesign and large “last-time-buy” investments in discontinued parts.
“This collaboration with Arrow will help provide OEMs with greater certainty around their long-term design decisions,” said Duker Dapper, president of Resurgent Semiconductor. “We look forward to working with Arrow to bring cost-saving replacement parts to manufacturers around the world.”
Resurgent acquires manufacturing rights to original component manufacturers’ (OCM) products that would otherwise be phased out. The company maintains the same supply chain as the OCM for consistency and ensures that all parts are fabricated based on the OCM’s specifications.
As a franchised distributor, Arrow is authorized to market and sell the OCM products Resurgent produces through fabless manufacturing. All parts purchased from Arrow are shipped with full certificates of compliance, removing any counterfeit risk.
Resurgent will initially make two Freescale Proximity Capacitive Touch Sensor Controllers (MPR031EPR2 and MPR121QR2) available exclusively through Arrow’s Supply Assurance group.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments