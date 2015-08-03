© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Plexxi partners with Arrow

Plexxi has entered a distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics, Inc.

Under this agreement, Arrow's enterprise computing solutions business will distribute Plexxi's next-generation networking products and solutions for scale-out applications, agile datacenters and distributed cloud environments.



"Plexxi's 'Third Platform' vision and Arrow's 'Five Years Out' vision emphasize a major transformation in next-generation datacenter abilities and requirements," said Rich Napolitano, Plexxi's CEO. "We are excited to have Arrow distribute Plexxi products and services to help accelerate the growth of our channel in the United States and Canada. This agreement opens the door to the next great era of IT for businesses to leverage and gain significant efficiencies and market growth."