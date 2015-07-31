© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Mouser and Omron enters global distribution agreement

Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with Omron Electronic Components, to deliver Omron products to its customers across the globe, making Mouser the only global distributor for its Electronic Components.

This global distribution between the two companies follows recent announcements from Mouser to distribute Omron’s products in the China and APAC regions.



“Mouser’s worldwide distribution and support system is unparalleled and it just makes good business sense for us to take advantage of it,” said Kenji Matsunami, President of Electronics and Mechanical Components Company of Omron. “With this new contract, we have every expectation for continued success.”



“This global agreement with Omron helps further our commitment to providing the newest products and technologies for the world’s design engineers,” said Barry McConnell, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Products. “Design engineers will have easy access to Omron’s technologically advanced components, backed by Mouser’s unsurpassed customer service and best-in-class logistics. We value our partnership with Omron and look forward to a long-standing future.”



Omron is a supplier of electronic components, including switches, relays, connectors, optoelectronics, and sensors that are used in consumer electronics, computer peripherals, office automation products and telecom applications.