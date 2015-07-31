© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Beijing Hwa-Tech goes with Keysight test solution

Beijing Hwa-Tech Information System has selected the Keysight E7515A UXM wireless test set for integration with its Z6000A MIMO OTA test system. Engineers will use the integrated system for LTE MIMO OTA testing.

Keysight’s UXM is a highly-integrated signaling test set created for performing functional and RF design validation of 4G technologies. The UXM uses two built-in independent cells to support LTE, LTE-A and W‑CDMA measurements and delivers up to 4x2 DL MIMO and Carrier Aggregation (CA) in a single box.



“Our customers are concerned about system performance, total cost of ownership and system scalability,” said Zhihua Zhang, general manager of Hwa-tech. “The Keysight E7515A UXM wireless test set ensures the overall test accuracy of the system, simplifies the system architecture with its powerful MIMO and carrier aggregation capability, and helps reduce the cost of test.”



“MIMO OTA performance is becoming increasingly important to major network operators, and consequently, more and more customers need to equip its facilities to test this technology,” said Garrett Lees, marketing manager, Keysight’s Mobile Broadband Division, “We are confident that Hwa-tech’s solution, which incorporates the Keysight UXM, will meet the rapidly developing needs of the wireless communications industry.”