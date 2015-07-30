© leifstiller dreamstime.com

Avnet Abacus signs distribution agreement with MechaTronix

Avnet Abacu has signed a pan-European distribution agreement with Taiwan-based MechaTronix, an important player in the global market for LED cooling solutions.

Avnet Abacus is now stocking the MechaTronix ModuLED and IceLED cooling series, and will build on this range with new offerings from MechaTronix for professional deployment in spotlights, downlights, architectural, and utility LED applications, among others.



“The innovative production processes developed by MechaTronix have resulted in thermal management products that LED manufacturers can rely on to cool LEDs at the very highest temperatures,” said Alan Jermyn, VP Marketing Avnet Abacus. “This agreement means faster, easier access to these products for designers and manufacturers in Europe, with our local product specialists on hand to offer design support. It also fully complements the offering of our sister company, Silica and their team of lighting specialists, who can provide a complete lighting solution spanning LEDs, optics, drivers, connection and thermal management.”



“With the explosion of the high-power LED market, our cooling products are in very high demand, which means we must work with a reliable, professional distribution network to serve our customers globally,” said Koen Vangorp, General Manager MechaTronix. “In Europe, Avnet Abacus combines local market knowledge, technical know-how in the field of lighting, and a highly efficient logistics operation, which will enable us to deliver excellent customer service across the region.”