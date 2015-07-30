© dana rothstein dreamstime.com Components | July 30, 2015
Infineon sees strong revenue growth in Q3
Infineon's Q3 revenues amounted to EUR 1'586 million, with a segment result of EUR 245 million and a segment result margin 15.4 percent, (Q314 revenues amounted to EUR 1'110 million).
Net income for the third quarter amounted to EUR 109 million, which is a decrease from EUR 143 million for the same period last year.
“Revenue, earnings and margin rose significantly in the third quarter, despite an increasingly difficult business environment. For the full fiscal year, we therefore continue to forecast revenue and a Segment Result Margin within the ranges previously predicted”, stated Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG. "The integration of International Rectifier is progressing according to plan. Leading technologies and an excellent system understanding differentiate us from the competition, to the benefit of our customers. Therefore we areideally equipped to take on the challenges of the future."
For the full year – based on an assumed exchange rate of USD 1.10 to the euro – the company is expecting a year-on-year revenue growth of 34 percent and a Segment Result Margin of 15 percent expected
