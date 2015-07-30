© luchschen dreamstime.com

GaN Systems signs Shenzhen-based distribution partner

GaN Systems has appointed Shenzhen APL to distribute its Island Technology high-power GaN devices in China and Taiwan.

Announcing the deal, Girvan Patterson, President, GaN Systems said: “We are delighted to have signed SZ APL as a distributor, as it has both significant knowledge of power electronics and strong relationships with Tier1 Chinese and Taiwanese customers. Demand for our GaN power switching transistors is growing very rapidly as manufacturers seek to design smaller, lighter and more power-efficient products in order to gain competitive edge. We are expecting multiple consumer and enterprise products designed with our GaN devices to be launched in the region in early 2016, with other applications from our industrial and automotive customers to follow later next year.”



SZ APL is headquartered in Shenzhen with additional offices in Shanghai, Beijing, and Taipei.