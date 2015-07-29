© weixin shen dreamstime.com

Free2move appoints McCoy as distribution partner for Asia

Free2move AB, a developer of wireless products and solutions, has appointed McCoy Components to distribute its line of Bluetooth products to customers in Asia.

McCoy Components is a semiconductor distributor with Singapore as its headquarters. They provide design chain solutions alongside its supply chain services.



“We are very confident that our partnership with McCoy Components is the right step forward in our efforts to better serve the large and growing market of M2M solution providers as well as companies embedding Internet of Things (IoT) features to their products” said Anders Due-Boje, CEO of Free2move AB. Working through our new design and sales centre in Kuala Lumpur, McCoy Components is ideally positioned to help us better serve the Asian market and help build our already strong reputation as a high performance Bluetooth module developer and supplier”.



Commenting on the appointment, Alex Han, VP Sales of McCoy Components said, “McCoy is proud to be associated with Free2move and we look forward in bringing these high performance products to our customers around the region”.