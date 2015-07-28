© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Powell Industries to distribute Cobar solder products in North America

Cobar Solder Products, a member of the Balver Zinn Group, has appointed Powell Industries as an exclusive distributor for the majority of North America.

Cobar Solder Products has signed Powell Industries to represent the entire portfolio of branded solder products. Powell Industries will, as an Cobar Solder Products exclusive distributor, be covering: California, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Colorado, Montana, Wyoming and Canada and will be a Non-Exclusive distributor for the rest of North America.



Director of Business Development Bill Yager explains that the Balver Zinn Group is pleased to have Powell Industries part of the Americas Cobar Solder Products Team because of Powell Industries position in the market and their Teams dedicated service and support to the valued customers.