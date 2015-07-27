© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Ideal Power move to larger facility

UK-based power conversion specialists Ideal Power Ltd has moved to a larger facility as the company’s sales grow and to accommodate their expanding telesales team.

Located in Peterborough, Ideal Power’s Sales and Marketing Centre now occupies its own 2'200 square foot facility while continuing to provide distribution and logistics services from their base in Barnstaple, Devon.



Jon Vallis, Sales and Marketing Manager of Ideal Power, comments, “Our very wide, high quality product range and bespoke engineering support provides our customers with unparalleled levels of service which underpins our continued sales growth. Our new premises will not only ensure we continue to provide very high levels of service but also enables us to grow our sales operation for both distribution and custom power solutions.”