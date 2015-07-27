© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Qualcomm new president of Qualcomm India

Qualcomm has appointed Sunil Lalvani as vice president and president of Qualcomm India. The company also informs about the departure of Avneesh Agrawal, senior vice president and president of Qualcomm India and South Asia.

Lalvani's appointment will be effective July 27 and he will report directly to Cristiano Amon, executive vice president and co-president, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.



Sunil Lalvani joins Qualcomm from BlackBerry, where he served most recently as managing director of India and SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation). In this role, Lalvani was responsible for overseeing and driving BlackBerry's overall business strategy and growth in India and was focused on driving differentiated solutions for consumers and enterprise customers.



"I am pleased to welcome Sunil Lalvani as vice president and president of Qualcomm India. His broad industry experience and extensive leadership experience will enable us to strengthen existing strategic relationships, identify new opportunities for business growth and build new relationships in India," Amon said. "Under Avneesh's leadership, Qualcomm led a number of successful efforts to nurture the local ecosystem in India, including accelerating 3G smartphone adoption and 4G LTE deployment, helping Indian brands build new revenue streams and establishing Qualcomm as the premier technology brand in India's telecom and handset ecosystem. I'd like to thank Avneesh for all of his contributions to these successes."