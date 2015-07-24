© bernardo varela dreamstime.com

New Age Electronics signes distribution agreement with KEF

New Age Electronics, a distributor of consumer electronics and gaming products, has signed a distribution agreement with KEF, to distribute a select offering of its home theater loudspeakers and personal and digital audio solutions to KEF authorized dealers.

The offering includes the newly expanded M Series on-ear and in-ear headphone assortment and the award-winning KEF X Series high-performance digital audio systems.



"With high-end audio products continuing to drive growth in the Consumer Electronics industry, our team works to identify the best products to bring to market to support our retailers in delivering a well-rounded offering to their customers in this space," said Fred Towns, President, New Age Electronics. "By adding KEF, we are able to help meet the needs of technology users who put a greater emphasis on high-quality materials and the overall listening experience."



"New Age Electronics provides the reach, influence and support to deliver KEF products to consumers through a variety of dynamic retail channels," said Alec Chanin, President, KEF America. "By combining the forces of two leaders in technology innovation, we are able to deliver the exciting experience of KEF loudspeakers and headphones to more consumers across the U.S."