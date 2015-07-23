© yxlon_thomas

Yxlon expands its CT-Technology Team

Yxlon International has appointed Dr. Thomas Wenzel, a specialist for computed tomography, as Senior Expert CT-Technology.

“Besides greatly strengthening our computed tomography team, Dr. Wenzel will assume a key position in the further development of CT/metrology solutions in the course of our corporate cooperation with Hexagon Metrology,” states Stefan Moll, Managing Director at Yxlon.



Dr. Wenzel comes from the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, a major international research organization, were he's held several management positions. He is involved in various committees, particularly at DGZfP, the German Society for Non-Destructive Testing, and is a visiting lecturer at OHT Amberg-Weiden, a university of applied sciences.



“To me, the switch to industry was a logical step,” explains Dr. Wenzel. “I have always worked together closely with the industry in my R&D projects. When I received the offer for this expert position from COMET/Yxlon, I didn’t hesitate too long. Supporting a global market leader in the further development of its core competencies is a new and intriguing challenge.” Dr. Wenzel has additionally assumed a position as Vice President Technology COMET Group and is in charge of the technology fields across the segments.