ROHM acquires Powervation

ROHM has completed the acquisition of Powervation Ltd., a privately held digital power IC company that develops Digital Power Management system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for approximately USD 70 million, in an all-cash transaction.

Since its founding in Ireland in 2006, as a University of Limerick spin-out, Powervation has established itself as a player in digital power controllers serving high performance Computing, Cloud and Communications infrastructure markets.



By acquiring Powervation, ROHM will gain digital power technologies to strengthen its product offerings in the rapidly-growing cloud, data-center, and communications infrastructure markets. This acquisition will also enable ROHM to develop advanced digital power solutions for a broader range of markets and applications with Powervation’s flexible controller platform.



According to market research reports, digital power continues to progressively displace traditional analog technology in the USD 11 billion global power management IC market driven by its performance and energy efficiency advantages.



“ROHM and Powervation share a common vision for the role of digital power technology in transforming the market with next-generation high performance power solutions,” stated Mike Smith, SVP & GM of ROHM Semiconductor USA.



Powervation will become a fully owned subsidiary of ROHM, with principal design center in Cork, Ireland and system application centers in San Jose, California and Asia which fuse expertise in power systems, digital control, silicon and embedded software.