© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Oberthur and Etisalat Group sign strategic partnership

Oberthur Technologies (OT) and Etisalat Group add a new dimension to their collaboration with their strategic partnership to offer the region’s first tailored M2M and IoT services across Middle East, Asia and Africa.

As part of this partnership, OT will deliver a comprehensive solution to Etisalat affiliates, including local support on the definition of their go-to-market strategy, marketing mix and partnerships. Etisalat operators and their local ecosystem partners will be able to leverage the platform’s ready-made components and use existing application frameworks (including sensor data visualization and reporting, business rules, off-the-shelf applications), or to easily build new ones to serve each local market requirement.



“IoT is about connecting billions of objects, but more importantly it also requires the creation of numerous IoT solutions and services that will help monetize the value associated with this connectivity. It is essential for an IoT application platform to act as an innovation accelerator for developers, while also enabling seamless integration to enterprises’ existing business applications, including Big Data and analytics,” said Arnaud de La Chapelle, RMEA President and General Manager Telecom RMEA at OT.



“OT has been a long-term partner for Etisalat, already supplying our affiliates with both SIM cards and secure mission-critical network application systems. Being committed to bringing the best-in-class IoT capabilities to the market, Etisalat Group has acknowledged OT’s global high expertise in the field of M2M and IoT solutions. That’s why we have chosen them as our strategic partner to provide and manage the Application Enablement Platform for our affiliates. We look forward to working with the team at OT to enable the many innovative services, which will rapidly bring tangible value to our enterprise customers,” said Khalifa Al Shamsi, Chief Digital Services Officer, Etisalat Group.