© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Mouser signs with Adafruit

Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with Adafruit.

Adafruit was founded in 2005 by MIT engineer Limor "Ladyada" Fried. Adafruit offers DIY electronics, kits, and open-source hardware.



Mouser Electronics will offer the Adafruit product line, including the FLORA and GEMMA wearable electronic platforms.

Mouser will also stock the Adafruit HUZZAH ESP8266 breakout board, a tiny WiFi microcontroller based on the ESP8266 80MHz microcontroller. This breadboard-friendly module makes adding WiFi to projects easy with onboard WiFi antenna, I/O pins, and level shifting.



“Mouser is excited about this new partnership with Adafruit,” said Russell Rasor, Mouser Vice President, Supplier Management. “With the growing popularity of the Maker and DIY movement, Adafruit will be a welcome addition to our lineup for open-source products. Customers across the globe now have access to an expanded offering of innovative products designed by experts with a passion for electronics education and inspiring the next generation of engineers.”



“Mouser’s global reach enables us to extend our customer base to offer powerful and easy-to-use products to people of all skill levels,” said Limor “Ladyada” Fried, founder and engineer. “Known for their best-in-class distribution, renowned service and exceptional customer reach, Mouser is a valued strategic partner for us. We look forward to much success.”