© weixin shen dreamstime.com

RFMW and ParkerVision enter global distribution agreement

RFMW and ParkerVision have entered into a worldwide distribution agreement for ParkerVision products and services.

ParkerVision is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of semiconductor technology solutions for wireless applications.



Under the agreement, RFMW will support sales and distribution logistics of ParkerVision’s high performance modulators and demodulators, operational amplifiers, low noise amplifiers and power management ICs. In addition, RFMW will provide access to ParkerVision’s engineering services and ASIC design services.