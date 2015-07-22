© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

America II adds Eight New franchise lines

America II Electronics has signed franchise distribution agreements with eight manufacturers.

The company added Kontech USA, EMS Technologies, Power-Sonic Corporation, Global Circuit Innovations, Iskra, Toplite, Pastomold and Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd. to its global line card.



“We’re listening to our customers and adding the manufacturers, components and technologies they demand,” said Brian Ellison, president at America II Electronics. “Our customers reside in practically every market segment and engineer product for nearly every application. Whether it’s medical, industrial, telecommunications, automotive, or lighting—we’re focused on offering complete solutions, so supply chain development is a critical part of our business plan. Over the past few months, we’ve had significant growth in this area. We’ll continue to round out our product offerings with lines that best meet the needs of our customers.”