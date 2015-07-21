© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Selha Group looking to buy Alcatel's Eu site

Alcatel-Lucent has entered into exclusive negotiations with Selha Group regarding the sale of its Eu facility.

French EMS-provider Selha Group is looking to acquire 100% of Alcatel-Lucent's Eu site. Alcatel's Normandy-based subsidiary which focuses on the industrialisation, manufacturing and repair of telecommunication network and infrastructure equipment.



The new business will specialise in products for markets such as aerospace, energy and telecoms.



Alcatel-Lucent is committed to ensure a business volume to the site over a period of five years. However, voluntary redundancies and transfers to Alcatel-Lucent International is also being negotiated, which will reduce staff numbers from currently 305 to 222 employees by June 2016, the company writes in a press release.