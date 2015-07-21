© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

Qualcomm laying off 10 percent?

Chipmaker Qualcomm may be heading towards some massive layoffs in the wake of shrinking profits.

Qualcomm may be laying off 10 percent of its global - 30'000 - strong workforce, Reuters writes, citing a report from The Information.



The exact numbers of layoffs is yet unknown, as well as which units would be targeted. The changes could – according to the same source – also mean that more R&D could be shifted to low cost countries.



Last week, the blog Fudzilla also wrote that Qualcomm might slash some 4'000 jobs.



So far, its been a tough year for Qualcomm with profits falling, Samsung Electronics going for its own processor in the Galaxy S6 and Note, while at the same time the EU-antitrust regulators are investigating Qualcomms practices.