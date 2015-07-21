© orcearo dreamstime.com

First international distribution center agreement for Medovex

Medovex, a developer of medical technology products, has executed the Company's first international distribution center agreement with Technology Consult Berlin GmbH (TCB), located in Berlin, Germany.

"The new international distribution center is a first step in establishing a global footprint for the distribution of the DenerveX System and then other future products within the European market. Our future plans are to further establish additional international distribution centers as we complete distributor agreements and prepare for the launch of the DenerveX system," commented Patrick Kullmann, President and COO of Medovex.



TCB is expected to provide distribution support services for the various country distributors though out the EU for the launch of the DenerveX System.



The Company's DenerveX System is intended to treat Facet Joint Syndrome (FJS), a condition in which the joints in the back of the spine degenerate and subsequently cause pain. The DenerveX System consists of the DenerveX device, a single use medical device and the DenerveX Pro-40 Power generator, both designed to be less invasive with faster recovery time than current surgica