Intel - confident in its growth strategy

© blotty dreamstime.com

Intel's second-quarter revenue amounted to USD 13.2 billion, operating income of USD 2.9 billion, net income of USD 2.7 billion.

© Intel

“Second-quarter results demonstrate the transformation of our business as growth in data center, memory and IoT accounted for more than 70 percent of our operating profit and helped offset a challenging PC market," said Intel CEO Brian Krzanich. "We continue to be confident in our growth strategy and are focused on innovation and execution. We expect the launches of Skylake, Microsoft's Windows* 10 and new OEM systems will bring excitement to client computing in the second half of 2015."The company generated approximately USD 3.4 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of USD 1.1 billion.Images: