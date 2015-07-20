© ifixit Teardowns | July 20, 2015
iPod Touch 6th Generation Teardown
We thought Apple might finally abandon their OG (original gizmo) money-maker. After more than a year, a truly new iPod Touch 6th Generation has landed on our teardown table.
The good news? It’s definitely more than just a refresh. Apple is bringing the iPod up to snuff with its current generation of iDevices with more features and even slightly improved repairability...hooray removable adhesive strips!
iPod Touch 6th Generation Teardown highlights:
It's a whole new generation, but this iPod Touch has enough in common with its older brother that our repair manual for the 5th generation will get you through any early adopter mishaps.
After heating and prying up the battery, we discover the Touch finally has sweet adhesive pull tabs for easy removal.
Despite the equal pixel count, the Touch's camera lacks some of its phoney cousin's finer features, such as the sapphire crystal lens cover, auto image stabilization, and wider aperture.
iPod Touch 6th Gen's hardware:
For the entire teardown, please check out iFixit
All images © iFixit
Click to zoomWith the adoption of the iPhones’ now-standard peel-to-remove battery adhesive, the iPod Touch landed itself a 4 out of 10 on the repair scale. It’s a small improvement from the previous generation’s 3-point score, but hey...we’ll take it.
Click to zoom
- Apple A8 APL1011 SoC + SK Hynix RAM H9CKNNN8KTMRWR-NTH 1 GB LPDDR3 RAM
- Toshiba THGBX3G7D2KLA0C 128 Gb (16 GB) NAND flash
- NXP LPC18B1UK ARM Cortex-M3 Microcontroller (M8 Motion Coprocessor)
- InvenSense MP67B 6-axis Gyroscope and Accelerometer
- Universal Scientific Industrial 339S0231Wi-Fi Module
- Broadcom BCM5976 Touchscreen Controller
- Texas Instruments 343S0645 Touchscreen Controller
- Apple 338S1116 Cirrus Audio Codec
- NXP Semiconductors 1610A2 Display Interface Controller
- Texas Instruments 6573 Power Management IC
