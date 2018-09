© ifixit

We thought Apple might finally abandon their OG (original gizmo) money-maker. After more than a year, a truly new iPod Touch 6th Generation has landed on our teardown table.

iPod Touch 6th Generation Teardown highlights:

iPod Touch 6th Gen's hardware:

Apple A8 APL1011 SoC + SK Hynix RAM H9CKNNN8KTMRWR-NTH 1 GB LPDDR3 RAM

Toshiba THGBX3G7D2KLA0C 128 Gb (16 GB) NAND flash

NXP LPC18B1UK ARM Cortex-M3 Microcontroller (M8 Motion Coprocessor)

InvenSense MP67B 6-axis Gyroscope and Accelerometer

Universal Scientific Industrial 339S0231Wi-Fi Module

Broadcom BCM5976 Touchscreen Controller

Texas Instruments 343S0645 Touchscreen Controller

Apple 338S1116 Cirrus Audio Codec

NXP Semiconductors 1610A2 Display Interface Controller

Texas Instruments 6573 Power Management IC

The good news? It’s definitely more than just a refresh. Apple is bringing the iPod up to snuff with its current generation of iDevices with more features and even slightly improved repairability...hooray removable adhesive strips!With the adoption of the iPhones’ now-standard peel-to-remove battery adhesive, the iPod Touch landed itself a 4 out of 10 on the repair scale. It’s a small improvement from the previous generation’s 3-point score, but hey...we’ll take it.It's a whole new generation, but this iPod Touch has enough in common with its older brother that our repair manual for the 5th generation will get you through any early adopter mishaps.After heating and prying up the battery, we discover the Touch finally has sweet adhesive pull tabs for easy removal.Despite the equal pixel count, the Touch's camera lacks some of its phoney cousin's finer features, such as the sapphire crystal lens cover, auto image stabilization, and wider aperture.For the entire teardown, please check out iFixit Alla images