© cacaroot dreamstime.com Components | July 20, 2015
TSMC's growth slows down
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has released its Q2 fiscal. The company is growing as usual, but at a slower pace than before.
TSMC's consolidated revenue in Q215 amounted to NTD 205.44 billion (EUR 6.08 billion), net income of NTD 79.42 billion (EUR 2.35 billion).
Year-over-year, second quarter revenue increased 12.2% while net income increased 33.0%. Compared to first quarter 2015, second quarter results represent a 7.5% decrease in revenue, and a 0.5% increase in net income. All figures were prepared in accordance with TIFRS on a consolidated basis.
Gross margin for the quarter was 48.5%, operating margin was 37.5%, and net profit margin was 38.7%.
Shipments of 20-nanometer process technology accounted for 20% of total wafer revenues. 28-nanometer accounted for 27% of total wafer revenues. Advanced technologies, defined as 28-nanometer and 20-nanometer technologies, accounted for 47% of total wafer revenues.
“Due to customers’ cautious inventory management and a less favourable exchange rate, our second quarter business had declined but was within our expectation and guidance,” said Lora Ho, SVP and Chief Financial Officer of TSMC. “However, the end market recovery is not as strong as was expected earlier; customers continue to remain cautious in inventory management. Combining these factors with customers’ product transition, demand for TSMC wafers in the third quarter is expected to recover only modestly.”
Year-over-year, second quarter revenue increased 12.2% while net income increased 33.0%. Compared to first quarter 2015, second quarter results represent a 7.5% decrease in revenue, and a 0.5% increase in net income. All figures were prepared in accordance with TIFRS on a consolidated basis.
Gross margin for the quarter was 48.5%, operating margin was 37.5%, and net profit margin was 38.7%.
Shipments of 20-nanometer process technology accounted for 20% of total wafer revenues. 28-nanometer accounted for 27% of total wafer revenues. Advanced technologies, defined as 28-nanometer and 20-nanometer technologies, accounted for 47% of total wafer revenues.
“Due to customers’ cautious inventory management and a less favourable exchange rate, our second quarter business had declined but was within our expectation and guidance,” said Lora Ho, SVP and Chief Financial Officer of TSMC. “However, the end market recovery is not as strong as was expected earlier; customers continue to remain cautious in inventory management. Combining these factors with customers’ product transition, demand for TSMC wafers in the third quarter is expected to recover only modestly.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments