Arrow to expand Dallas value recovery operation

Arrow plans to expand the company’s Value Recovery operation in Dallas, Texas. The expansion, which is slated for completion this fall, will double the Dallas facility’s capacity to process smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices for secure reuse or divestment.

“Arrow’s Value Recovery business is expanding rapidly, and this growth is fueled in part by the proliferation of mobile devices within companies and organizations,” said Mark Majeske, president of Arrow’s global reverse logistics business. “Businesses today are finding that most mobile device trade-in services don’t offer secure data erasure or data liability—they turn to Arrow because we are the trusted and knowledgeable service provider in this space.”



According to Gartner, the majority of end-point data breaches will shift from personal computers to smartphones and tablets by 2017. A recent white paper published by Arrow’s Value Recovery group contends this shift will challenge the remote, application-based mobile-device data-erasure methods predominantly used today—creating enterprise-level data-destruction needs that Arrow’s Value Recovery group is uniquely equipped to address.