Mouser expands Into China with Omron

Mouser Electronics has entered an expansion agreement with Omron Electronic Components to deliver Omron products to customers in China.

Mouser's newly expanded distribution agreement with Omron will allow electronic design engineers across China to order the latest Omron products directly from Mouser.



"Mouser's worldwide distribution and support system is unparalleled and it just makes good business sense for us to take advantage of it," said Kenji Nakayama, Vice President of Omron Electronic Components Trading (Shanghai) Ltd. "Mouser has helped us grow our business everywhere else and we have every expectation for continued success in China."



"We are extremely pleased to expand our partnership into China with Omron. They have a global reputation as an innovator and leader in delivering technologically advanced components," said Barry McConnell, Mouser Electronics' Senior Vice President of Products. "Now engineers in China can have instant access to Omron's full-range of innovative products for their designs."