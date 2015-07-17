© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Digi-Key partners with ARM University Program

Digi-Key has entered a partnership with the ARM University Program to distribute the 'Lab-in-a-Box' (LiB) to higher educational institutions around the globe.

The Lab-in-a-Box package includes hardware development boards, professional software licenses from ARM, and teaching materials from the ARM University Program ready to be deployed in classes. These include lecture note slides, demonstration codes, lab manuals and projects with solutions in source.



“Digi-Key is an excellent partner for distributing the full bill of materials of our education kits to a larger customer base worldwide," said Khaled Benkrid, Manager, Worldwide University Program, ARM. "This is an important initiative for the ARM University Program as it offers convenient access to the hardware components that go hand in hand with our teaching materials. This is integral to our mission of equipping tomorrow's engineers with the necessary tools to drive the creation of exciting and intelligent products that transform society."



“We are delighted for the opportunity to work with ARM to bring Lab-in-a-Box to Digi-Key’s academic customers and future engineers around the globe,” said Bob Brown, Director of Academic Business Development at Digi-Key. “This great initiative will benefit university professors and students in their journey to design and create technologies that will significantly impact our connected world.”